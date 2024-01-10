Howdy! This midweek MomLeft is for paid subscribers. The next free edition will be out on the weekend!

For all its national ambitions, Moms for Liberty is a product of Florida. It’s there, in the state of its founding, that the far-right parents group is most entrenched in political power. And it’s in Florida that the ouster of one prominent Moms for Liberty ally is overshadowing another’s path to office.

On Monday, the Republican Party of Florida held a long-anticipated vote to remove chairman Christian Ziegler from office. Ziegler, the husband of Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, was accused of rape last year by a woman who had been sexually involved with both Christian and Bridget. While calls for both Zieglers’ resignations have dominated headlines (Bridget still holds offices on the Sarasota County School Board and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District), a current Moms for Liberty leader’s moves have gone less documented.

Tina Descovich, a co-founder and current leader of Moms for Liberty, was appointed to Florida’s Commission on Ethics in September by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Her role requires approval by Florida’s Senate, which began session this week.