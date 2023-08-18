What’s up?

This is MomLeft, a newsletter for moms (or whoever) on the left (and only on the left). It’s politics and parenting, but fun about it.

Who are you?

Hi, I’m Kelly Weill! I’m a reporter covering the far-right, and a mom of two. I wrote a book about the Flat Earth movement and conspiracy culture, available here. I believe in covering motherhood like labor, which it is.

Are you my momrade?

