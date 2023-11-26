MomLeft
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
WTF, Central Bucks
In one of the country's premier school board battle grounds, voters just ousted a right-wing board. In its final act, the board awarded a controversial…
Nov 26
•
Kelly Weill
2
Share this post
WTF, Central Bucks
www.momleft.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
A Roast and a Rewind
My pie crust is baking. I'm un-paywalling my favorite essay of the year.
Nov 20
•
Kelly Weill
4
Share this post
A Roast and a Rewind
www.momleft.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Moms for Ls
Far-right candidates saw a dip in their win rates during Tuesday's elections.
Nov 13
•
Kelly Weill
Share this post
Moms for Ls
www.momleft.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11.9.23 MomLinks - Panic At The Chuck E. Cheese
A kids' arcade franchise shouldn't make you feel "very untethered." But a new study on independence has interesting implications for children's mental…
Nov 9
•
Kelly Weill
Share this post
11.9.23 MomLinks - Panic At The Chuck E. Cheese
www.momleft.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2,913 Names
These are the child victims of war in Gaza.
Nov 6
•
Kelly Weill
4
Share this post
2,913 Names
www.momleft.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
October 2023
House Fire
Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has some of Congress's most retrograde views on mothers and family.
Oct 30
•
Kelly Weill
4
Share this post
House Fire
www.momleft.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10.25.23 MomLinks
Here's what I'm reading and listening to in the parent-sphere.
Oct 25
•
Kelly Weill
1
Share this post
10.25.23 MomLinks
www.momleft.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Milk In The Machine
A new Luddite movement wants us to consider technology's dark side. What does that mean for mothers?
Oct 22
•
Kelly Weill
3
Share this post
Milk In The Machine
www.momleft.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
A Children's War
On attacks on children, in children's name.
Oct 15
7
Share this post
A Children's War
www.momleft.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Break The Internet
Lawmakers want to keep kids offline. Those efforts could curtail LGBTQ+ expression and make the internet worse for everyone.
Oct 9
•
Kelly Weill
3
Share this post
Break The Internet
www.momleft.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Murphy's Law
Hey, what's with this Democratic senator posting about working mothers who "outsource" childcare to "strangers"?
Oct 4
•
Kelly Weill
4
Share this post
Murphy's Law
www.momleft.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
With The Banned
It's Banned Books Week, in a banner year for censorship. Here's what you can do.
Oct 1
•
Kelly Weill
3
Share this post
With The Banned
www.momleft.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2023 Kelly Weill
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts