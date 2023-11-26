MomLeft

WTF, Central Bucks
In one of the country's premier school board battle grounds, voters just ousted a right-wing board. In its final act, the board awarded a controversial…
 • 
Kelly Weill
A Roast and a Rewind
My pie crust is baking. I'm un-paywalling my favorite essay of the year.
 • 
Kelly Weill
Moms for Ls
Far-right candidates saw a dip in their win rates during Tuesday's elections.
 • 
Kelly Weill
11.9.23 MomLinks - Panic At The Chuck E. Cheese
A kids' arcade franchise shouldn't make you feel "very untethered." But a new study on independence has interesting implications for children's mental…
 • 
Kelly Weill
2,913 Names
These are the child victims of war in Gaza.
 • 
Kelly Weill
October 2023
House Fire
Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has some of Congress's most retrograde views on mothers and family.
 • 
Kelly Weill
10.25.23 MomLinks
Here's what I'm reading and listening to in the parent-sphere.
 • 
Kelly Weill
Milk In The Machine
A new Luddite movement wants us to consider technology's dark side. What does that mean for mothers?
 • 
Kelly Weill
A Children's War
On attacks on children, in children's name.
Break The Internet
Lawmakers want to keep kids offline. Those efforts could curtail LGBTQ+ expression and make the internet worse for everyone.
 • 
Kelly Weill
Murphy's Law
Hey, what's with this Democratic senator posting about working mothers who "outsource" childcare to "strangers"?
 • 
Kelly Weill
With The Banned
It's Banned Books Week, in a banner year for censorship. Here's what you can do.
 • 
Kelly Weill
